  3. Bogart
Hybrid

Bogart

Bogart

Bogart is a rendition of OG Kush distributed by Canadian LP Tweed that delivers hefty euphoric effects suitable for consumers with a high cannabis tolerance. As you might expect from an OG Kush flower, Bogart smells earthy and woody like a pine tree, with subtle hints of sour lemon. The high THC content of Bogart makes this hybrid strain particularly useful for patients treating PTSD, nausea, pain, and stress

Strain spotlight

Lineage

Lemon Thai
Hindu Kush
Bogart

