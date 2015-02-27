Bogart is a rendition of OG Kush distributed by Canadian LP Tweed that delivers hefty euphoric effects suitable for consumers with a high cannabis tolerance. As you might expect from an OG Kush flower, Bogart smells earthy and woody like a pine tree, with subtle hints of sour lemon. The high THC content of Bogart makes this hybrid strain particularly useful for patients treating PTSD, nausea, pain, and stress.