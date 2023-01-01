Disco Biscuit
aka Disco Biscuits
Disco Biscuit is a mostly indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and UGORG#1 (UK Cheese x UGORG’s Blues). This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Disco Biscuit is a multi-award winning strain that has a unique flavor and effect. It is known for its sweet, creamy, doughy and smooth taste with hints of lavender and diesel. Disco Biscuit is 25-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Disco Biscuit effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Disco Biscuit when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and nausea. Bred by Underground Originals, Disco Biscuit features flavors like spicy, citrus, and haze. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Disco Biscuit typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Disco Biscuit has a potent and long-lasting high that starts with a warm body buzz and then creeps up to the head, leaving you in a blissful and relaxed state. This strain is perfect for lazy weekend days or nights when you want to unwind and munch on some snacks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Disco Biscuit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
