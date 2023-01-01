stock photo similar to Dosi Bow
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Dosi Bow

aka Dosibow

Dosi Bow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Moonbow #75. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Dosi Bow combines the classic cookie flavor of Dosidos with the sweet fruitiness of Moonbow, a Zkittlez cross. The effects will have you feeling happy, relaxed, and maybe even a bit sleepy. This strain is known to help appetite loss, headaches, and insomnia. Dosi Bow is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dosi Bow effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dosi Bow when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by Good Day Farm, Dosi Bow features flavors like spicy, citrus, and haze. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Dosi Bow typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Dosi Bow has a potent and long-lasting high that starts with a warm body buzz and then creeps up to the head, leaving you in a blissful and relaxed state. This strain is perfect for lazy weekend days or nights when you want to unwind and munch on some snacks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dosi Bow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Dosi Bow

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Dosi Bow products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Dosi Bow near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Dosi Bow strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight