Dosi Pop
Dosi Pop is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Zkittlez. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Dosi Pop is a sweet and fruity strain that delivers a relaxing and euphoric high. It has a floral and pungent aroma with hints of fuel and candy. This strain is known to help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Dosi Pop is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for intermediate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dosi Pop effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dosi Pop when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and nausea. Bred by CRU Cannabis, Dosi Pop features flavors like sweet, earthy, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Dosi Pop typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Dosi Pop has a potent and long-lasting high that starts with a warm body buzz and then creeps up to the head, leaving you in a blissful and relaxed state. This strain is perfect for nighttime use when you want to unwind and drift off to sleep. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dosi Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
