stock photo similar to Gelato 25
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Gelato 25

Gelato 25 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gelato 25 is a strain that produces a sweet and creamy flavor and aroma, with hints of mint and citrus. Gelato 25 is 20-25% THC and 1-3% CBD, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gelato 25 effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gelato 25 when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Cookie Family Genetics, Gelato 25 features flavors like mint, cream, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to the anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties of the strain. The average price of Gelato 25 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gelato 25 is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Gelato 25 is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato 25, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



