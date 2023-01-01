Grape Zkittlez
Grape Zkittlez is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Ape and Grapefruit. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Grape Zkittlez is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is bred by Apothecary Genetics and has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Grape Zkittlez is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Zkittlez effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Zkittlez when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Grape Zkittlez features flavors like grape, banana, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Grape Zkittlez typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Grape Zkittlez is a great strain for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Zkittlez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Grape ZkittlezOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Grape Zkittlez products near you
Similar to Grape Zkittlez near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—