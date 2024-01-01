stock photo similar to Kerosene Krash
Hybrid

Kerosene Krash

Kerosene Krash is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG #4 (formerly Gorilla Glue) and Sherbet. This strain is 90% indica and 10% sativa. Kerosene Krash is a very special feminized seed which combines genetics from parent strains Gorilla Glue #4 and Sherbet. These indica genetics don’t stretch much, meaning she is suited to long periods of veg growth in order to deliver the best yields. Kerosene Krash is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Kerosene Krash effects include feeling creative, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kerosene Krash when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Dutch Passion, Kerosene Krash features flavors like citrus, basil, hops, cinnamon, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Kerosene Krash typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kerosene Krash is a rare and exclusive strain from Cresco Labs, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. It has a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of berry, lavender, and tar. The flavor is earthy, doughy, and floral, reminiscent of fresh-baked cookies. Kerosene Krash is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. It produces a balanced high that is both uplifting and calming, perfect for any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kerosene Krash, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

