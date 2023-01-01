Love Machine
Love Machine is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Love Machine is a high-potency strain that can produce THC levels up to 32%. This strain is ideal for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a relaxing and euphoric high. Leafly customers tell us Love Machine effects include feeling happy, uplifted, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Love Machine when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Seed Junkies, Love Machine features flavors like diesel, earthy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator properties. The average price of Love Machine typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Love Machine is a couch-locking and sedating strain that can help you unwind and sleep at night. It has dark purple buds with pink hues and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Love Machine, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Love MachineOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Love Machine products near you
Similar to Love Machine near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—