Mango Mojito effects are mostly energizing.
Mango Mojito potency is higher THC than average.
Mango Mojito is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango Kush and Mojito. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mango Mojito is a fruity and refreshing strain that offers a smooth and balanced high. This strain is ideal for people who enjoy a tropical and tangy flavor profile, as well as a gentle and cerebral body high. Mango Mojito is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mango Mojito effects include feeling happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mango Mojito when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Hydrus Hydroponics, Mango Mojito features flavors like mango, citrus, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its sedative and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Mango Mojito typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Mango Mojito is a rare and delicious strain that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment. It has dense and sticky buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mango Mojito, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
