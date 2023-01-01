Purple Gas
aka Purple Fuel
Purple Gas is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. This strain is a potent and pungent treat, with a diesel and earthy flavor that has hints of pine and citrus. Purple Gas is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a powerful and balanced experience. Leafly customers tell us Purple Gas effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Gas when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, chronic pain, insomnia, and tension. Bred by MMJDirect, Purple Gas features flavors like diesel, earthy and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Purple Gas typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for any time of the day, as it can induce a deep relaxation and a blissful mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Gas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
