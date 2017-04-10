ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 105 reviews

Silver Kush

Calculated from 105 reviews

Silver Kush

Silver Kush is a sativa-dominant mix of Silver Bubble and OG #18 genetics bred by DNA Genetics under their Reserva Privada label. The uplifting effects of Silver Bubble blend with the potent relaxing force of OG #18 to create a strong sativa-driven hybrid that won’t overstimulate you with a heady buzz. Instead, you should find yourself happy, giggly, and balanced as your stress dissipates.

It should be noted that a genetic variation of Silver Kush is marketed by some as a cross of Super Silver Haze and OG Kush

Effects

64 people reported 512 effects
Happy 64%
Relaxed 56%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 43%
Energetic 39%
Stress 39%
Depression 35%
Anxiety 29%
Fatigue 20%
Pain 20%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 12%
Headache 4%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

105

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Silver Bubble
parent
Second strain parent
OG #18
parent
Strain
Silver Kush

