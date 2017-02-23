ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 71 reviews

Super Lemon OG

aka Super Lemon OG Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 71 reviews

Super Lemon OG

Super Lemon OG from DNA Genetics crosses two notable cannabis strains to create a flavorful burst of lemony OG Kush that is sweet and earthy. A 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Captain Krypt OG, Super Lemon OG produces relaxing body effects that are balanced by the uplifting and energetic influence of Haze genetics. Its taste and aroma carry a strong citrus note that is entangled with tones of spicy pepper and pungent diesel fuel. Its complex terpene profile and heavy resin production make Super Lemon OG an excellent choice for producing top-notch concentrates, like the two extracts that took home prizes at the 2014 High Times’ Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam.

42 people reported 329 effects
Happy 71%
Relaxed 61%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 40%
Creative 38%
Depression 38%
Pain 28%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 21%
Muscle spasms 19%
Dry mouth 21%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

71

Similar strains

Lineage

Strain parent
Super Lemon Haze
parent
Strain
Super Lemon OG

Most popular in