Triple G
aka G3
Triple G is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 (GG4), Gelato #45, and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is a well-balanced hybrid, exhibiting qualities from both indica and sativa genetics. Triple G's lineage consists of three popular and potent strains, resulting in a complex and captivating cannabis experience. Triple G's genetic makeup combines qualities from its parent strains to create a harmonious blend of effects and flavors. With a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, this strain appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who enjoy a moderate to high level of potency. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Triple G include a balanced combination of euphoria, relaxation, and cerebral stimulation. Users often report an initial uplifted and creative mindset that gradually transitions into a soothing physical relaxation. This makes Triple G suitable for various occasions, from creative endeavors to winding down after a long day. Medical marijuana patients frequently gravitate toward Triple G to address a range of symptoms. The strain's mood-enhancing effects can assist with managing stress, anxiety, and depression, while its relaxing qualities may alleviate mild pain and muscle tension. The hybrid nature of Triple G allows for versatile therapeutic applications without causing excessive sedation. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Triple G features a flavor profile that reflects its diverse lineage. Users often note a blend of sweet and earthy flavors, complemented by subtle undertones of pine and citrus. This multidimensional flavor experience contributes to the overall appeal of Triple G. The dominant terpene found in Triple G is likely to be caryophyllene, known for its potential anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, as well as its distinctive spicy and peppery aroma. The average price of Triple G can vary depending on location and dispensary, but it typically falls within the mid to higher price range. If you've had the opportunity to consume Triple G, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.
