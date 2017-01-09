Vader OG by Ocean Grown Seeds is the namesake strain of one of OGS’s master growers, Vader. This cross began in 2006 with the combination of SFV OG and Larry OG, and evolved over a laborious process of identifying the best phenotypes to breed forward. By 2009, Vader OG had become a mainstay of the Ocean Grown Seeds roster and gave way to several new OG crosses. The terpene profile is rich with pinene, spice, and hash. Vader OG’s effects are euphoric while remaining strongly indica-dominant, locking consumers to their seat. Its effects are ideal for curbing pain and stress, but may also be used as a sleep aid in the proper dosage.