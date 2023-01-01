White Bananas
aka White Banana
White Bananas is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples and Bananas and White Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. White Bananas is a frosty and fruity strain that has a sweet and creamy flavor profile with notes of vanilla and banana. It also features a balanced and potent high that can help with chronic pain, stress, and depression. White Bananas is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Bananas effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Bananas when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and PTSD. Bred by Exotic Seed, White Bananas features flavors like fruity, sweet, and creamy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of White Bananas typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. White Bananas has dense and chunky buds that have olive-green leaves with a touch of violet throughout. It is one of the most trichome heavy strains on the market, and often looks like it has just been sprayed with crystals. It is a fast-flowering strain that can be ready in as little as 56 days from seed. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Bananas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
