stock photo similar to White Whale
HybridTHC 22%CBD

White Whale

White Whale is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between The White and Captain Krypt OG. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. With its potent lineage, White Whale delivers a wave of effects and flavors that captivate the senses. White Whale boasts a THC content that typically ranges between 18-24%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a deeply relaxing experience. Leafly customers report that White Whale's effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. This strain is known for its ability to induce a tranquil state of mind and body, making it an excellent option for unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients often turn to White Whale when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety. Its indica-leaning genetics lend themselves to providing effective relief and promoting restful sleep. Bred by Cannaventure Seeds, White Whale features flavors like earthy pine, sweet citrus, and a touch of diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and sedating effects. The average price of White Whale typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Whether you're seeking a calm oasis in the midst of a hectic world or a soothing remedy for physical discomfort, White Whale offers a potent experience that's hard to overlook. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy White Whale through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to White Whale

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop White Whale products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to White Whale near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

White Whale strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight