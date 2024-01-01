We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Almora
Cannabis the way nature intended
11
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Vaping
Edibles
Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers
36 products
Vape pens
Hibiscus Sunrise Fruit Live Resin AIO - 1g (Sativa)
by Almora
Vape pens
100% Live Resin Lime Haze Cartridge 1g (Sativa)
by Almora
Vape pens
GMO Live Resin AIO - 1g (Indica)
by Almora
Vape pens
Wedding Cake Live Resin AIO - 1g (Indica)
by Almora
Vape pens
Cookies Kush Live Resin AIO - 1g (Sativa)
by Almora
Vape pens
Stardawg Guava Live Resin AIO - 1g (Hybrid)
by Almora
Vape pens
Donny Burger Live Resin AIO - 1g (Indica)
by Almora
Vape pens
Pomegranate Kush Fruit Live Resin AIO - 1g (Indica)
by Almora
Vape pens
Apple mac Fruit Live Resin AIO - 1g (Hybrid)
by Almora
Vape pens
Lime Haze Live Resin AIO - 1g (Sativa)
by Almora
Vape pens
Gush Mintz Live Resin AIO - 1g (Hybrid)
by Almora
Vape pens
Grape Ape Live Resin AIO - 1g (Indica)
by Almora
Vape pens
God's Gift Live Resin AIO - 1g (Sativa)
by Almora
Vape pens
Lemon Maui Fruit Live Resin AIO - 1g (Hybrid)
by Almora
Vape pens
Raspberry Haze Fruit Live Resin AIO - 1g (Sativa)
by Almora
Vape pens
Biscotti Cake Live Resin AIO - 1g (Sativa)
by Almora
Vape pens
Platinum Purple Live Resin AIO - 1g (Indica)
by Almora
Vape pens
Garlic Cocktail Live Resin AIO - 1g (Indica)
by Almora
Vape pens
Apple Fritter Live Resin AIO - 1g (Hybrid)
by Almora
Vape pens
Sweet & Sour Live Resin AIO - 1g (Sativa)
by Almora
Vape pens
Sunset Sherbert Live Resin AIO - 1g (Hybrid)
by Almora
Vape pens
Papaya Live Resin AIO - 1g (Hybrid)
by Almora
Vape pens
Durban Cookies Live Resin AIO - 1g (Sativa)
by Almora
Vape pens
Hindu Kush Live Resin AIO - 1g (Indica)
by Almora
1
2
Home
Brands
Almora
Catalog
Vaping