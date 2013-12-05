About this product
What is THCh?
THCh is a rare, naturally occurring cannabinoid, believed to be up to 10 times more potent than THC.
Δ9-tetrahydrocannabihexol (Δ9-THCh) is a phytocannabinoid with a 6-term alkyl chain.
Not much is certain about THCh, but some anecdotal reports suggest it may assist in mood elevation and promote general happiness. Regardless, THCh and Delta8 have a synergistic effect so in combination they react differently than they do by themselves.
Tolerance from other cannabinoids may not carry over to THCh tolerance, so this could be an explanation for these reports.
Use caution when experimenting with THCh for the first time, as it is very potent.
What is THCjd?
THCjd is a rare, naturally occurring cannabinoid, believed to be up to 19 times more potent than THC.
(Δ9-THCjd) is a phytocannabinoid with an 8-term alkyl chain.
Not much is certain about THCjd, but some anecdotal reports suggest it may express as an indica/couch-lock cannabinoid. Regardless, THCjd and Delta8 have a synergistic effect so in combination they react differently than they do by themselves.
Tolerance from other cannabinoids may not carry over to THCjd tolerance, so this could be an explanation for these reports.
Use caution when experimenting with THCjd for the first time, as it is very potent.
Why Blend THCh, THCjd, and Delta8 THC?
Combined with Delta8 THC, THCh and THCjd provide a unique effect that completely separates it from other cannabinoids themself. This unique blend gives a much fuller experience more akin to what would be naturally in the plant. All cannabinoids work together and each unique blend produces different effects. This particular blend seems to mimic the perfect Indica hybrid feel. Meaning: sit back, relax, and enjoy!
What's In The Cartridge?
This cartridge is produced from the highest quality hemp-derived Delta-8 THC, THCh, THCjd, and pure cannabis terpenes for superior smell and flavor! If you are a fan of any cannabis product you're sure to love our THCp blend! This is a hemp product and is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill! Contains < 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA
No Heavy Metals or Pesticides
Lab Tested for Potency
<0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product)
We are firm believers in only supplying the highest quality, natural products so we've worked hard to formulate and manufacture only pure and clean hemp cannabinoid products.
We pledge to our community to NEVER have any potentially harmful dilutants (thinning agents) in our cartridges such as; MCT, PG, VG, Vitamin-E Acetate, Grapeseed Oil, Olive-Oil, and more. We also pledge to always have our ingredients/extracts tested for heavy metals/pesticides or other harmful contaminants by a trusted 3rd party in order to maintain trust in our quality.
Our Cartridges will only ever contain pure hemp extracts and terpenes from the plant. Following our 100% plant-based philosophy.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,696 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
