OG KUSH CBD CANNABIDIOL ISOLATE DAB WAX 90 %, 500MG
About this product
OG KUSH CBD DAB WAX 90%, pure cannabidiol - 10% terpenes
Our OG KUSH DAB WAX is 90% pure, making it one of the purest forms of cannabidiol available. It is a waxy product and contains almost exclusively cannabidiol, as well as 10% terpenes and traces of other cannabinoids. The CBD comes from European certified cannabis plants. The wax is produced by CO2 extraction; as a result, the product does not contain any THC. This means that there is no intoxicating effect after ingestion. With the addition of natural terpenes, which are also extracted from the cannabis plant, each variety has its own unique taste.
CANVORY OG KUSH has a powerful pine aroma. Slightly earthy, with a fine aftertaste of lemon.
About CBD DAB WAX
Our OG KUSH CBD wax is 100% natural. It contains 0% THC and is manufactured in the EU. The DAB WAX is derived from organically grown, certified hemp plants (Cannabis Sativa L.). Our DAB WAX is ideal for dabbing or vaping. It is completely free of harmful pesticides and other pollutants.
Use of the CBD wax:
Many people use the CBD DAB WAX in a vaporizer suitable for oil or wax. Also in oil or wax bongs (Dabbing Bong) you can use the CBD wax.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
