DD8 HHC Vape Cartridge - Blue Dream Hybrid - 1ml
About this product
DD8 brand Dose of HHC cartridges contain 95% hemp-derived HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) distillate blended with 5% natural strain-specific terpenes. Not synthetic.
DD8 HHC products are third-party lab tested for batch purity and potency, USA made, 100% hemp derived, no cutting agents, additives, flavorings or fillers.
HHC is a cannabinoid naturally found in hemp. DD8's HHC is the highest quality NR-HHC, which binds to the CB1 receptor.
PRODUCT SPECS:
*950mg (+/-5%) pure hemp-derived HHC; 1ml cartridge
*5% Terpene natural strain infused
*<0.3% or less D9 THC
*510 battery pen required (not included)
About this strain
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
Blue Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
The DD8 experience promotes relaxation, intensifies creativity, and depending on your tolerance level--is a great option for when you want to lighten your vibe without compromising your productivity.
Our mindfully sourced custom DD8 blends are designed to uplift, inspire, and relax. Crafted for your desired dose of elevation. #dd8elevate
LEAFLY PROMO: Save 10% on web orders with coupon code "LEAFLY".
Shop: www.doseofchill.com
Learn: www.thedd8.com/FAQ
Follow on Social: www.instagram.com/dd8elevate/