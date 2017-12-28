Delta Extrax
The Blue Dream Delta 8 THC Cartridge is a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Loved by many, Blue Dream produces a very balancing high followed by pleasant full-body relaxation. Light cerebral invigoration will sure to have your thoughts calmed but useful. With both euphoric and calming effects, Blue Dream is the perfect strain for any time of day or night. When used, notes of sweet berries are what keeps people coming back for more.
Suggested Use: 1-2 Puffs to establish individual tolerance
Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and terpenes
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
