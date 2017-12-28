About this product

Are you a dreamer at heart? Then our Blue Dream x Lemon Haze disposable vape pen is for you! Our Boo Berry flavor brings you all the best Delta-8 THC with the delightful taste of blueberries and lemon citrus. Keep your cerebral cortex in a chaotic state with this creative and energetic sativa.



Strain Crosses: Blue Dream x Lemon Haze



Strain Classification: Sativa



Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Energetic



* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC

* Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device

* Rechargeable / Non-Refillable

* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

* Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC