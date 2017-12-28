Eighty Six Brand
Eighty Six Brand - Boo Berry (Blue Dream) Delta-8 THC Disposable
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Are you a dreamer at heart? Then our Blue Dream x Lemon Haze disposable vape pen is for you! Our Boo Berry flavor brings you all the best Delta-8 THC with the delightful taste of blueberries and lemon citrus. Keep your cerebral cortex in a chaotic state with this creative and energetic sativa.
Strain Crosses: Blue Dream x Lemon Haze
Strain Classification: Sativa
Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Energetic
* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device
* Rechargeable / Non-Refillable
* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
* Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!