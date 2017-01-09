About this product
For those looking for a more discrete option, prefer vaping to burning flower, or want a more flavorful experience, Ervana offers ceramic vape cartridges.
Our thoughtfully designed cartridges deliver a safe and incredibly smooth smoking experience with the oil only touching ceramic, never metal. Ceramic is an environmentally friendly material, leaving a benign effect when returned to the earth unlike other materials used in vapes and doesn’t leach into the oil like some metals.
WHY ERVANA VAPES?
• Our oil only touches ceramic and glass in the cart. It never touches metal which can leach, leaving a bad taste or worse, toxins in the vape.
• Our vapes contain ONLY THC, CBD, and terpenes.
• We NEVER use cutting or thickening agents – No PG, VG, PEG, MCT, or Vitamin E.
• Our vapes will always be 89-90%+ THC
About this strain
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
About this brand
We believe in being stewards to the environment. Our packaging is eco-conscious, our flower is grown sustainably, and for every ounce we sell, we plant a tree. Our pre-roll blends are made with a proprietary variable grind process delivering unbeatable smokability – easy air flow, great taste, and consistent effects.