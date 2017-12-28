Flav
Northern Lights
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Indica cultivated from Afghan and Thai landraces. With its spicy, citrus, kush-like aroma and earthy, pine flavors, Northern Lights is an excellent end-of-day strain, providing deep relaxation and mood-boosting effects.
A very popular and effective medicinal choice for treating chronic pain, anxiety, arthritis, insomnia, fibromyalgia, and migraines.
Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,353 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
