Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Flav

Flav

Northern Lights

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Indica cultivated from Afghan and Thai landraces. With its spicy, citrus, kush-like aroma and earthy, pine flavors, Northern Lights is an excellent end-of-day strain, providing deep relaxation and mood-boosting effects.

A very popular and effective medicinal choice for treating chronic pain, anxiety, arthritis, insomnia, fibromyalgia, and migraines.

Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.

Northern Lights effects

Reported by real people like you
2,353 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!