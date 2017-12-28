Flowerz
About this product
Flowerz Delta 8 vape cartridges are one of the cleanest delta-8 carts on the market. Free from fillers such as VG (vegetable glycerine), PG (Propelyn Glycol), MCT oil, and any other cutting agents, we use only the finest terpenes, hemp-derived ∆8, and ceramic cell (CCELL) cartridges.
Hybrid - Focus - Clarity
Sweet berry-like flavor with blueberry overtones
CCELL cartridge
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
Money-back guarantee
Our Delta-8 THC vape cartridge is the cleanest Delta-8 cart available and contains 94% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 6% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:
1000mg
940mg Delta 8 THC oil (94%+ Δ8THC)
60mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Hybrid - Focus - Clarity
Sweet berry-like flavor with blueberry overtones
CCELL cartridge
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
Money-back guarantee
Our Delta-8 THC vape cartridge is the cleanest Delta-8 cart available and contains 94% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 6% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:
1000mg
940mg Delta 8 THC oil (94%+ Δ8THC)
60mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!