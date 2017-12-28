About this product

Flowerz Delta 8 vape cartridges are one of the cleanest delta-8 carts on the market. Free from fillers such as VG (vegetable glycerine), PG (Propelyn Glycol), MCT oil, and any other cutting agents, we use only the finest terpenes, hemp-derived ∆8, and ceramic cell (CCELL) cartridges.



Hybrid - Focus - Clarity

Sweet berry-like flavor with blueberry overtones

CCELL cartridge

3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance

Money-back guarantee



Our Delta-8 THC vape cartridge is the cleanest Delta-8 cart available and contains 94% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 6% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:



1000mg

940mg Delta 8 THC oil (94%+ Δ8THC)

60mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes

no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent