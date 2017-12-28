Gethemp
"Blue Dream" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the EU.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
