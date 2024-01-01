We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Harmony Grow
Harmony is NJ Medical Cannabis.
4
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Apparel
Harmony Grow products
28 products
Flower
Chrome Cake
by Harmony Grow
4.5
(
13
)
Flower
Platinum Kush Mints
by Harmony Grow
4.9
(
8
)
Flower
Sky Walker Kush
by Harmony Grow
4.5
(
6
)
Flower
Larry OG
by Harmony Grow
4.3
(
6
)
Flower
Strawberry OG
by Harmony Grow
4.4
(
5
)
Flower
22Jack
by Harmony Grow
4.7
(
3
)
Flower
Bubby's Cookies
by Harmony Grow
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Purple Kush
by Harmony Grow
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
CBD Critical Mass
by Harmony Grow
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
SFZ
by Harmony Grow
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mother's Little Helper
by Harmony Grow
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Chem Ultra Sour
by Harmony Grow
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Purple C
by Harmony Grow
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mule Fuel
by Harmony Grow
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Nepali Queen
by Harmony Grow
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Boss Hogg
by Harmony Grow
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mother of all Cherries
by Harmony Grow
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sour Dubb Dawg
by Harmony Grow
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Humboldt Headband
by Harmony Grow
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Chocolope
by Harmony Grow
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Notorious M.A.N.G.O.
by Harmony Grow
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Return of the MAC
by Harmony Grow
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Green C
by Harmony Grow
Flower
Do Si Pie
by Harmony Grow
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
Home
Brands
Harmony Grow
Catalog