Life Rosin, is the highest tier of cannabis extracts. In short, live rosin is nature meets craft. It's a regal, golden, terpene-rich extract that can only come pressed from bubble hash made from fresh, uncured hemp.
The use of uncured hemp preserves the live terpene profile of the plant. This delivers a curious yet elegant flavor, and when paired with hemp-derived Delta-9, it may promote strain-specific qualities.
Blue Dream, for creativity, euphoria, and a sense of well-being.
In 2003, Blue Dream was just an up-and-coming strain in the Santa Cruz area. But with its fruity fragrance and sativa-dominant properties, it became a household name for cannabis enthusiasts.
As the years passed, this myrcene-heavy strain was eventually bred into hemp. And it's with this hemp that we crafted the live rosin found in these sweet, chewy confections.
Updated February 2022
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
