An herbal profile with bright fruity highlights and faint orange zest speaks of the Blue Dream strain. Experience this West Coast sativa with live rosin paired with 25mg of Delta-9 THC from hemp.



Life Rosin, is the highest tier of cannabis extracts. In short, live rosin is nature meets craft. It's a regal, golden, terpene-rich extract that can only come pressed from bubble hash made from fresh, uncured hemp.



The use of uncured hemp preserves the live terpene profile of the plant. This delivers a curious yet elegant flavor, and when paired with hemp-derived Delta-9, it may promote strain-specific qualities.



Blue Dream, for creativity, euphoria, and a sense of well-being.



In 2003, Blue Dream was just an up-and-coming strain in the Santa Cruz area. But with its fruity fragrance and sativa-dominant properties, it became a household name for cannabis enthusiasts.



As the years passed, this myrcene-heavy strain was eventually bred into hemp. And it's with this hemp that we crafted the live rosin found in these sweet, chewy confections.