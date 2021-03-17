About this product
We blend all our terpenes and flavorings in house and create all our flavor profiles from scratch. Each cartridge provides a unique flavor due to the different terpenes that are blended in with the CBD oil.
Ingredients: CBD Isolate, Natural Terpenes and/or Natural Fruit Flavorings, MCT Oil
3rd party lab tests for our CBD Isolate and our CBD cartridges can be found on our website.
Cartridge Specs: Authentic CCELL cart, ceramic atomizer, 510 threading, 1.3 ohm resistance, silicone flavor band 3.7 volts max, 7 watts max
About this strain
Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.
About this brand
To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it.
Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.