HONEY®
About this product
OG Kush by HONEY® is an excellent vape oil for relief from a wide variety of users. Characteristic anticipated effects include relief from occasional nausea and an increase in appetite. OG Kush by HONEY® gives you a strong body high along with an energy boost. Effects range from happy to motivated, focused, creative, and relaxing. An interesting note is that the same properties in cannabis that help relieve occasional nausea also tend to increase appetite; so beware of the munchies.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!