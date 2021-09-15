This Blue Dream hybrid strain falls pretty close to 50/50 and you will find variations that fall slightly on the indica dominant side. However, generally these seeds are heavy on the sativa end of the spectrum and are, indeed, a dream.



Thinking about hopping on a home or commercial grow operation? These marijuana seeds are a great place to start for a beginner or are a great addition to your repertoire. Growing to be about four feet tall, these plants will provide a hefty yield for your smoking pleasure. The bright green, long leaves and green flowers with yellow pistils make this not only a treat for the taste buds, but also for the eyes. Coated in crystals and smelling of blueberries, these buds are waiting to be devoured by all your senses.



Allow about eight to ten weeks for the flowers to come to fruition and then get yourself ready to prune your harvest!



Thriving in warmer climates, this is a great strain to take root indoors or in a greenhouse. You have got to make sure these babies get a decent amount of light as they are photoperiod bloomers! While these plants will grow well in either soil or a hydroponic system, doing so in tandem with the Sea of Green (SOG) technique will provide the best results! SOG is a technique where growers induce flowering in the young, small plants to get even more crops per year. Who doesn’t want more from their plant babies?



While they will grow outdoors, indoor growing is recommended as they are a bit finicky. If you are set on outdoors, you will have to make sure you are protecting from more extreme weather shifts and parasites. A spot with a good deal of sun and protection from harsh wind will be your best bet. Unless you are in a Mediterranean or subtropical climate, in which case you can carry on and they will do just fine!



Get ready to harvest come October and we guarantee you will not be disappointed with the consistently high yield. Constant monitoring is a must though, as these plants are prone to pests. You aren’t the only one digging those colorful buds! While you are out there checking for bugs, keep an eye out for the lovely, deep plum color the plant takes on when exposed to a bit of a chill!



When you inhale the first puff, you will be able to pick out the sweet, fruity flavor combined with vanilla and earth. A luxurious accompaniment to a fruit and yoghurt breakfast or a cup of vanilla infused tea. Plus, another great side effect, this strain will bypass nausea and make you want to eat! Wait a few minutes and your increased appetite will help you scarf down that tasty breakfast!