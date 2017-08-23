Item 9 Labs
Blueberry Haze Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Made with cannabis-derived and organic fruit terpenes (achieving a greater entourage effect) with our distillate, Item 9 Labs Blueberry Haze Broad Spectrum cartridges smell and taste of blueberry, berry, and sweet flavors. Known for its relaxing, euphoric, and, in higher quantities, sleepy effects. Blueberry Haze is best consumed to fight pain, stress, and insomnia.
Blueberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
242 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
