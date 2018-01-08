Jazz Dispensary
OG Kush (Colored Vinyl LP)
An entire album’s worth of classic groove from the critically acclaimed, deluxe four-LP box set Jazz Dispensary: Cosmic Stash. Featuring hard-to-find drum breaks, original samples and an unrelenting groove, OG Kush pays homage to the Hip-Hop’s golden age and beyond by presenting some of the most iconic samples in their original form. Translucent green vinyl.
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
