About this product

Leafy8 Brand's Blue Dream HHC vaporizer cartridges are produced from the ground up to deliver a standout experience, using premium CCELL cartridges and authentic HHC distillate directly sourced from the only laboratory licensed to produce this product at scale.



HHC is known for producing an effect similar to Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC, albeit with a longer duration of action.



We use high-end, full-ceramic CCELL cartridges and carefully-selected strain-specific terpenes to deliver large and satisfying pulls.



All Leafy8 Brand HHC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. A medical marijuana (MMJ) card is not required to purchase HHC products such as this one.



Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-hhc



We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.



Leafy8 Brand is also proud to be one the first to publish COAs that demonstrate actual, quantifiable levels of HHC in our products. You can measure the total HHC percentage yourself by adding up the “9R-HHC” and “9S-HHC” values found in the “Laboratory Comments” section of our COAs.



The testing facility we use for our HHC products implements a “Track and Trace” system using QR codes. These are designed to link back to the original version of the COA to ensure that you are viewing an authentic and unaltered document.



Each Leafy8 1.0mL HHC vape cartridge contains approximately:



• 1.0 Grams Total Oil

• ~930mg Pure HHC Distillate (90%+ HHC)

• 50-70mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes

• no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agents