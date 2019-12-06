Loading…
HHC Vape Cartridge – Blue Dream

by Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC & HHC Products
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

Leafy8 Brand's Blue Dream HHC vaporizer cartridges are produced from the ground up to deliver a standout experience, using premium CCELL cartridges and authentic HHC distillate directly sourced from the only laboratory licensed to produce this product at scale.

HHC is known for producing an effect similar to Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC, albeit with a longer duration of action.

We use high-end, full-ceramic CCELL cartridges and carefully-selected strain-specific terpenes to deliver large and satisfying pulls.

All Leafy8 Brand HHC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. A medical marijuana (MMJ) card is not required to purchase HHC products such as this one.

Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-hhc

We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.

Leafy8 Brand is also proud to be one the first to publish COAs that demonstrate actual, quantifiable levels of HHC in our products. You can measure the total HHC percentage yourself by adding up the “9R-HHC” and “9S-HHC” values found in the “Laboratory Comments” section of our COAs.

The testing facility we use for our HHC products implements a “Track and Trace” system using QR codes. These are designed to link back to the original version of the COA to ensure that you are viewing an authentic and unaltered document.

Each Leafy8 1.0mL HHC vape cartridge contains approximately:

• 1.0 Grams Total Oil
• ~930mg Pure HHC Distillate (90%+ HHC)
• 50-70mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes
• no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agents

About this strain

Picture of Blue Dream
Blue Dream

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.

Blue Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
9,670 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
40% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC & HHC Products
Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC & HHC Products
Leafy8 Delta-8 THC & HHC Brand - Founded in Orlando, Florida.

We manufacture and distribute premium Delta-8 THC & HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) Edibles, Vapes, Flower, Gummies and much more. Call or send us an email to learn about our wholesale and private label programs.

We carefully select our terpenes to ensure they are the highest quality available. Our carts rival or even surpass many of the brands you are already familiar with. Our premium Delta 8 vapes, disposables, flower and edibles are some of the finest products available for purchase in Orlando, Florida, and the United States as whole.

Like CBD and Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid that shares many of the same effects as Delta-9 THC. A medical marijuana card is not required to make a purchase on our website.

LEAFLY PROMO: Save 10% on web orders with coupon code "LEAFLY".

Delivery Options:
USPS Shipping, Local Curbside Pickup

Contact Info:
(855) 453-2398 | shop@leafy8.com

Follow Us on Social Media:
https://facebook.com/leafy8brand
https://instagram.com/leafy8brand