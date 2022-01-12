About this product
The biggest and best nuggets from our sustainably minded state of the art indoor cultivation facility in Oakland.
100% PLANT-BASED COMPOSTABLE PACKAGING
LEGION Indoor Flower is packaged in 100% plant-based zip lock pouches that are certified home compostable to create a zero-waste packaging solution.
Blue Dream - Hybrid
(Blueberry X Haze)
A very balanced hybrid with the perfect mix of mental invigoration with body soothing goodness. An excellent strain for all-day use, Blue Dream is the perfect companion when life starts throwing you curveballs, and you need to stay level-headed.
Notes of sweet berries with herbal earthy undertones.
SUSTAINABLY MINDED INDOOR FARMING.
Our cultivation facility is at the cornerstone of our sustainable cultivation practices incorporating:
• LED lighting technology that uses less electricity than traditional HPS fixtures.
• Renewable energy use to power the operation.
• Wastewater from our dehumidifiers, HVAC systems, and plant runoff, our water catchment system filters and recycles up to 80% of the water used to feed our plants.
WHY COMPOSTABLE PLANT POUCHES OVER GLASS?
While on the outside, glass seems like the right sustainable choice, looks can be deceiving.
There are numerous reasons why compostable plant pouches are a better choice.
• Bags require less energy to produce than glass.
• Bags are lighter, with a smaller footprint than glass when shipping.
• Bags are less weight, using less fuel in the shipping process, creating a smaller environmental footprint.
• Recycling glass is a high energy-consuming process.
• Most glass jars for cannabis use plastic lids, which end up in landfills
• Plastic can only be recycled 2-3 times before more "virgin stock" needs to be added to recycled plastic.
• Recycle symbols can be deceiving. In many cases, small plastic ends up in landfills because it does not meet recycling requirements once it enters a recycling facility.
o Most flower jar lids, concentrate lids, and joint tubes do not meet the recyclability requirements of recycling facilities, even if they have a recycle symbol
• Our 100% plant-based pouches are certified home compostable to create a zero-waste packaging solution.
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of vape sales to habitat restoration projects across California
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
About this strain
Updated February 2022
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.