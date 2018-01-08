MYCHRON Extracts
OG Kush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
~ CRUISE CONTROL~
Deviate into the earthy Zen of post rain vapors, rain soaked soil, and the sweetness of freshly cut grass with warm notes of dried pine and lemon zest. Drop the baggage at the door and slip into a comfortable happy place with a silly grin, stony brain buzz, cruising vibes, and a generous dose of relaxing relief.
Deviate into the earthy Zen of post rain vapors, rain soaked soil, and the sweetness of freshly cut grass with warm notes of dried pine and lemon zest. Drop the baggage at the door and slip into a comfortable happy place with a silly grin, stony brain buzz, cruising vibes, and a generous dose of relaxing relief.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!