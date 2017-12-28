About this product

Dry-farmed at Organic Medicinals farms - where cannabis is sun-grown using organic sustainable methods in Humboldt County California.



Blue Dream is a potent cross between the ever-popular classic strains Blueberry and Haze. Blue Dream (also known as Azure Haze) is a slightly Sativa-dominant strain that balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which eases you gently into a calm euphoria. With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.