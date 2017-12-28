NASHA
Blue Dream Green Powder Hash
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Dry-farmed at Organic Medicinals farms - where cannabis is sun-grown using organic sustainable methods in Humboldt County California.
Blue Dream is a potent cross between the ever-popular classic strains Blueberry and Haze. Blue Dream (also known as Azure Haze) is a slightly Sativa-dominant strain that balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which eases you gently into a calm euphoria. With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Blue Dream effects
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
