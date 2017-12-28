Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand NASHA

NASHA

Blue Dream Green Powder Hash

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Dry-farmed at Organic Medicinals farms - where cannabis is sun-grown using organic sustainable methods in Humboldt County California.

Blue Dream is a potent cross between the ever-popular classic strains Blueberry and Haze. Blue Dream (also known as Azure Haze) is a slightly Sativa-dominant strain that balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which eases you gently into a calm euphoria. With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects.

Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.

Blue Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!