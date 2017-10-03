O.pen MACRO - Blue Dream (Euphoric) - 2,000mg All-In-One Vape Pen

by O.pen
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Perfect for exploring, traveling or trying something new. Preloaded and pre-charged with 2g of award-winning oil, O.pen's all-in-one devices are sized to go anywhere. Available in a rotating selection of our best-selling Daily Strains. Try something that fits your life.

O.pen Daily Strains are curated selection of popular strains. Scientifically formulated to achieve consistent effects and flavor profiles, while emphasizing THC levels.

Blue Dream (Euphoric) - Euphoria incoming with this sweet berry flavor, followed by a calming release & cerebral euphoria. Dominant terpenes include alpha pinene, myrcene & beta-caryophyllene.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




About this brand

O.pen
O.pen the o.riginal cannabis pen. We started extracting cannabis oil in 2010 and haven't stopped since. With more than 100,000 hours clocked in R&D we're in relentless pursuit of bringing you the best cannabis oil extracts to satisfy any occasion.

If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.

