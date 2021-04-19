Blue Dream is a cross of original Haze, a sativa strain, and an indica known as Blueberry, credited to famed breeder D.J. Short. Both Haze and Blueberry were thought to date back to the 1970s, but Blue Dream took the weed strains to the next level.



It’s not clear who first created Blue Dream, but it’s believed to have emerged in Santa Cruz, California in 2003. The strain was an immediate hit with growers thanks to its relative ease and big yields while smokers loved its mellow and happy buzz.



Blue Dream is incredibly popular in legal cannabis markets across the country but remains especially abundant in Santa Cruz where it’s considered the region’s original landrace strain.



The strain has seen several pop culture shout-outs over the years. Rapper Juicy J released the mixtape Blue Dream & Lean in 2011, while Weezer and Prometheus Brown both put out odes to the legendary Blue Dream strain in 2021.



The Blue Dream strain tends to test around 22% THC and up to 1% CBD, but the THC numbers can be higher depending on the harvest. However, many consumers enjoy Blue Dream because the high is less intense but just as enjoyable as strains over 30% THC.



Home growers and commercial cultivators alike adore the Blue Dream strain thanks to its relative ease and big yields. Blue Dream tends to be naturally resistant to powdery mildew but its large dense colas are susceptible to bud rot. To avoid this, experts recommend “topping” the plants several times prior to the flowering stage, forcing the plant to develop multiple colas.



Most cannabis strains are a dime a dozen, coming in hot and then fading into obscurity as new crosses hit the scene. Blue Dream however is a diamond in the rough, maintaining its revered status for two decades with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

