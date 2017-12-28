purejuana
Blue Dream | Yellow Label | 50mg 10pk
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
purejuana is an all-natural, rapid-onset soluble THC powder crafted from 100% fresh flower that swiftly dissolves into the liquid of your choice – perfect for cocktails, spritzers, or enjoyed neat for the purest and most complex cannabis experience available.
purejuana offers a delicate balance of hundreds of strain-specific cannabis compounds in every shot, ensuring a flavorful and aromatic experience non-dependent on THC level. Choose the strength that suits your experience (10mg, 5mg, 2.5mg) and microdose your way to your very own euphoria over multiple drinks.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
