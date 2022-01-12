Gummies | Queen Mary Enchanted- Strawberry Lemonade Vegan Gummy (Full Spectrum Rosin)
About this product
Enchanted- Strawberry Lemonade Vegan Gummy (Full Spectrum Rosin)
Delivery from Amuse Cannabis Delivery [DTLA/Midtown]
Pickup at The Farmacy Westwood (11.3mi)
Available from 5+ retailers
$15.00 each
Quantity
Add to cart
Save with these deals (1)
30% Off Korova!
Delivery from Amuse Cannabis Delivery [DTLA/Midtown]
Claim deal and present in store
Product description
A Fast-Acting Nano THC-infused gummy. It has added natural Vitamins and supplements to give your high a boost of energy.
It is meant as an afternoon pick me up when feeling sluggish and unproductive. Made with a water-soluble cannabinoid which makes it easier and faster for the body to process (Appx 15-20 min).
This Gummy is Full Spectrum Rosin and has NO Artificial flavors or colorings. It is Vegan. All-Natural Strawberry Lemonade flavor. Infused with Rhodiola and Vitamin B-12 for a more enhanced experience.
*Vitamin B-12 is a water-soluble vitamin, it helps prevent a type of anemia that makes people tired and weak. It boosts your energy, improves your memory, and helps prevent heart disease.
*Rhodiola Rosea relieves symptoms of stress, fatigue, exhaustion, and anxiety. It improves concentration and mood and gives an uplifting effect.
Package contains 100MG THC, Vitamin B-12, and Rhodiola
Gummies
0:1 CBD/THC
Berry
Blue Dream
Blueberry
Citrus
Earthy
Energetic
Focused
Happy
High Dosage
Hybrid
Lemon
Lift Your Spirits
Low Dosage
Medium Dosage
Motivate Your Mind
Relaxed
Stay Productive
Strawberry
About this strain
Updated February 2022
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
Blue Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with