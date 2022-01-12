Gummies | Queen Mary

Enchanted- Strawberry Lemonade Vegan Gummy (Full Spectrum Rosin)



Product description

A Fast-Acting Nano THC-infused gummy. It has added natural Vitamins and supplements to give your high a boost of energy.



It is meant as an afternoon pick me up when feeling sluggish and unproductive. Made with a water-soluble cannabinoid which makes it easier and faster for the body to process (Appx 15-20 min).



This Gummy is Full Spectrum Rosin and has NO Artificial flavors or colorings. It is Vegan. All-Natural Strawberry Lemonade flavor. Infused with Rhodiola and Vitamin B-12 for a more enhanced experience.



*Vitamin B-12 is a water-soluble vitamin, it helps prevent a type of anemia that makes people tired and weak. It boosts your energy, improves your memory, and helps prevent heart disease.



*Rhodiola Rosea relieves symptoms of stress, fatigue, exhaustion, and anxiety. It improves concentration and mood and gives an uplifting effect.



Package contains 100MG THC, Vitamin B-12, and Rhodiola



