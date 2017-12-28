Rocket Fuel
About this product
This is hand's down the biggest hidden gem in the Delta-8 market today. Rocket Fuel's exemplary Delta-8 cartridges come with an incredible 900mg of premium Delta-8 THC, compiled with natural terpenes contained in an authentic CCELL® cartridge, allowing you to have consistent and unmatched flavor with every hit. Coming in 2 of the most prestigious strains of Blue Dream (Sativa-dominant) and Zkittlez (Indica-dominant) blended with strain specific terpenes, this is the best way to experience Delta-8 in it's fullest.
Derived from 100% Legal USA Hemp and contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill.
Blue Dream [HYBRID]: Blue Dream is a legendary, celebrity Sativa dominant hybrid that carries a very sweet flavor. It is a cross of Blueberry Indica and Sativa Haze, producing a strain known for its balanced full-body relaxation, with gentle uplifting and mental clarity and motivating effects. It's great for daytime use and is the perfect starter strain due to it's mild potency, and a favorite amongst veterans for it's consistency.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
