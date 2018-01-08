Loading…
Logo for the brand ROVE

ROVE

OG Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product


THC: 88.3%
CBG: 1.74%

Limonene: 9.83mg/g
b-Myrcene: 6.16mg/g
b-Carophyllene: 5.92mg/g

OG Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!