About this product

Blue Dream Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Garden of Green Seeds: Blue Dream is in the top 10 strains of all time in the US and now becoming in great demand in Europe. The Blueberry Indica parent crossed with a powerful Sativa Haze has Growers raving about yields they have never wittnessed before. Women in particular are reporting it’s their strain of choice for battling menstrual symptoms.



Features



Sex: Feminized



Type: 30% Indica / 70% Sativa



Grow: Indoor/Outdoor



Flowering Type: Photoperiod



Flowering Time: 65 to 70 days



Outdoor Harvest:



Yield: Indoor: 500g/m²



Height:



THC: 25%



CBD: 2%



THC/CBD ratio:



Genetics: Blueberry × S. S. Haze x Afgh x Thai x Mexican



Aroma/Flavour: Fruit, Vanilla, Lemony, Pine, Incense



Effect: Long-lasting clear cerebral and energetic