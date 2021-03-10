Loading…
Sensible Seeds

Blue Dream

HybridTHC 18%CBD
Blue Dream Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Garden of Green Seeds: Blue Dream is in the top 10 strains of all time in the US and now becoming in great demand in Europe. The Blueberry Indica parent crossed with a powerful Sativa Haze has Growers raving about yields they have never wittnessed before. Women in particular are reporting it’s their strain of choice for battling menstrual symptoms.

Sex: Feminized

Type: 30% Indica / 70% Sativa

Grow: Indoor/Outdoor

Flowering Type: Photoperiod

Flowering Time: 65 to 70 days

Outdoor Harvest:

Yield: Indoor: 500g/m²

Height:

THC: 25%

CBD: 2%

THC/CBD ratio:

Genetics: Blueberry × S. S. Haze x Afgh x Thai x Mexican

Aroma/Flavour: Fruit, Vanilla, Lemony, Pine, Incense

Effect: Long-lasting clear cerebral and energetic

Blue Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
9,657 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
