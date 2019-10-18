Sensible Seeds
OG Kush originated in Northern California and is one of the most famous strains in the cannabis world. . . A very distinct aroma and knock out effects make this unique strain extremely popular for the seasoned user.... use with caution!
Created in the 1990's it is a mixture of Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and Pakistani Kush...a marvellous combination that few other strains can parallel. The OG either means Original Gangster or Ocean Grown, no-one is exactly sure which.... maybe OMG might be a better one for this beast!
OG Kush takes around 8 weeks to flower and on average the yield is 75 grams per plant indoors.
OG Kush is known to stretch slightly during growth but soon starts to fill out during flowering. Generally, it will reach a height of 70 to 100cm. The buds are typically Lime Green and massive, fairly dense with a piney chocolate smell and covered in orange hairs and dripping with crystals. There are many good reasons why OG Kush has become so popular.
The OG Kush is its strong, unique, very dank, slightly citrus aroma, almost diesel like. The flavour of OG Kush is equally as strong and dank, with a long-lasting aftertaste.
When puffed it will give an extremely powerful body buzz stone, uplifting and social -this is a must have for the experienced smoker!
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: 75% Indica / 25% Sativa
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks
Outdoor Harvest: October
Yield: Indoor: 475 to 525g/m2 – Outdoor: Up to 900g/plant
Height: Indoor: 70 to 100cm – Outdoor: 90 to 120cm
THC: Extreme 28%
CBD: High
Genetics: Chemdawg x Lemon Thai x Pakistani Kush
Medicinal Properties: Good
Medical Conditions: Migraine, Stress disorders, social anxiety, ADD /ADHD
Taste/Flavour: Citrus, Diesel
Effect: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Grow Difficulty: Medium
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
