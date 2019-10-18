About this product

OG Kush originated in Northern California and is one of the most famous strains in the cannabis world. . . A very distinct aroma and knock out effects make this unique strain extremely popular for the seasoned user.... use with caution!



Created in the 1990's it is a mixture of Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and Pakistani Kush...a marvellous combination that few other strains can parallel. The OG either means Original Gangster or Ocean Grown, no-one is exactly sure which.... maybe OMG might be a better one for this beast!



OG Kush takes around 8 weeks to flower and on average the yield is 75 grams per plant indoors.



OG Kush is known to stretch slightly during growth but soon starts to fill out during flowering. Generally, it will reach a height of 70 to 100cm. The buds are typically Lime Green and massive, fairly dense with a piney chocolate smell and covered in orange hairs and dripping with crystals. There are many good reasons why OG Kush has become so popular.



The OG Kush is its strong, unique, very dank, slightly citrus aroma, almost diesel like. The flavour of OG Kush is equally as strong and dank, with a long-lasting aftertaste.



When puffed it will give an extremely powerful body buzz stone, uplifting and social -this is a must have for the experienced smoker!



Features



Sex: Feminized



Type: 75% Indica / 25% Sativa



Grow: Indoor/Outdoor



Flowering Type: Photoperiod



Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks



Outdoor Harvest: October



Yield: Indoor: 475 to 525g/m2 – Outdoor: Up to 900g/plant



Height: Indoor: 70 to 100cm – Outdoor: 90 to 120cm



THC: Extreme 28%



CBD: High



Genetics: Chemdawg x Lemon Thai x Pakistani Kush



Medicinal Properties: Good



Medical Conditions: Migraine, Stress disorders, social anxiety, ADD /ADHD



Taste/Flavour: Citrus, Diesel



Effect: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric



Grow Difficulty: Medium