Get the best of both worlds with the full body melt of an indica and the cerebral burst of a sativa,



Delta-8 THC Cartridge - HYBRID - 1 Gram - 1000mg

Current Hybrid Delta-8 THC Cartridge Batch is Based on the hyper-famous Blue Dream Strain.



About the Blue Dream Strain :



Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.



Flavor: Sweet Berries



Common effects: Balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation



Common Uses: thought to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea.



510 Thread Battery Compatible

Farm Bill Compliant

1000mg Delta-8 THC

<.3% Delta-9 THC

USP Grade Terpenes

USA Grown Hemp

Third Party Tested

Analytical Documentation (Tests)

Non-GMO



