Logo for the brand Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50

ONLY $17.99ea | 3X HYBRID Delta -8 THC Cartridges |Three Pack

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

(Orders over $50 receive FREE Delta 8 Gummies)

GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY with the Snap Three Pack! Three Carts at an amazingly low $17.99 each

Description:

Get the best of both worlds with the full body melt of an indica and the cerebral burst of a sativa,

Delta-8 THC Cartridge - HYBRID - 1 Gram - 1000mg
Current Hybrid Delta-8 THC Cartridge Batch is Based on the hyper-famous Blue Dream Strain.

About the Blue Dream Strain :

Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

Flavor: Sweet Berries

Common effects: Balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation

Common Uses: thought to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea.

Get the best of both worlds with the full body melt of an indica and the cerebral burst of a sativa, USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate.

510 Thread Battery Compatible
Farm Bill Compliant
1000mg Delta-8 THC
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation (Tests)
Non-GMO

Warnings on Website
(Only available where allowed)

Blue Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!