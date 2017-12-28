Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50
ONLY $15.99ea | 5X HYBRID Delta -8 THC Cartridges |Five Pack
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
(Orders over $50 receive FREE Delta 8 Gummies)
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY with the Snap Five Pack ! Five Carts at an amazingly low $15.99 each
Delta-8 THC Cartridge - HYBRID - 5 Grams ( Five 1 Gram/1000mg Cartridges)
Description:
Get the best of both worlds with the full body melt of an indica and the cerebral burst of a sativa,
Current Hybrid Delta-8 THC Cartridge Batch is Based on the hyper-famous Blue Dream Strain.
About the Blue Dream Strain :
Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.
Flavor: Sweet Berries
Common effects: Balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation
Common Uses: thought to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea.
Get the best of both worlds with the full body melt of an indica and the cerebral burst of a sativa, USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate.
510 Thread Battery Compatible
Farm Bill Compliant
1000mg Delta-8 THC
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation (Tests)
Non-GMO
Warnings on Website
(Only available where allowed)
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
