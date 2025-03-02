We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Social CBD
Innovation meets the highest quality CBD and essential oils.
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Hemp CBD
Pets
Social CBD products
22 products
Hemp CBD tinctures
Lemon Ginger Drops
by Social CBD
CBD 1000%
3.5
(
2
)
starting at
$35.00
each
Hemp CBD oil
Revive Lemon Vape Pen
by Social CBD
CBD 250%
3.7
(
44
)
Hemp CBD oil
Revive Grapefruit Vape Pen
by Social CBD
CBD 250%
4.0
(
3
)
Hemp CBD tinctures
Unflavored Drops 2000mg
by Social CBD
CBD 1000%
5.0
(
1
)
Hemp CBD oil
Focus Peppermint Vape Pen
by Social CBD
5.0
(
1
)
Hemp CBD oil
Focus Spearmint Vape Pen
by Social CBD
CBD 250%
5.0
(
1
)
Pet Tinctures
Pets Chicken Drops
by Social CBD
Pet Tinctures
Pets Unflavored Drops
by Social CBD
Hemp CBD tinctures
Lavender Drops
by Social CBD
CBD 1000%
Hemp CBD oil
Relax Cinnamon Vape Pen
by Social CBD
Hemp CBD edibles
Balance CBD Capsules
by Social CBD
Hemp CBD edibles
Recover CBD Gel Capsules
by Social CBD
Hemp CBD topicals
Select Muscle Rub
by Social CBD
Hemp CBD edibles
Rest CBD Capsules
by Social CBD
Hemp CBD topicals
CBD Patch
by Social CBD
Hemp CBD edibles
Relax - Montel by Select
by Social CBD
Pet Tinctures
Pets Peanut Butter Drops
by Social CBD
Pet Tinctures
Pets Bacon Drops
by Social CBD
Hemp CBD oil
Relax Lavender Vape Pen
by Social CBD
Hemp CBD tinctures
Peppermint Drops
by Social CBD
CBD 1000%
Hemp CBD edibles
Alert - Montel by Select
by Social CBD
Hemp CBD edibles
Boost CBD Gel Capsules
by Social CBD
Home
Brands
Social CBD
Catalog