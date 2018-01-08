STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics-
-OG KUSH- RICK SIMPSONS CANNABIS OIL 1G SYRINGE
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
ASFAS GENETICS specializes in high-quality (THC) Rick Simpsons cannabis oil. Made using only food grade grain alcohol and organic marijuana nugs. None of our concentrates are made from Trim. You can ingest, vape, use as topical, Smoke, or infuse whatever you like.. are RSO it's not only Potent but consumer tested and approved. We take great pride in providing our patients with Quality (THC) Rick Simpson is cannabis oil for all their medical needs. Rick Simpsons cannabis oil helps treat me any illness and diseases.Such as cancer, pstd,opioid dependency, epilepsy, gout, insomnia, migraines, diabetes and pain relief etc..
OG Kush effects
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
