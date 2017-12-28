Mohawk Hemp
Blue Dream Terpene Blend
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This blend contains the following terpenes:
alpha pinene
myrcene
alpha terpinene
d-limonene
terpinolene
linalool
terpineol
geraniol trace amount
alpha- humulene
beta- caryophyllene
alpha- bisabolol
camphene trace amount
ocimene
nerolidol trace amount
Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.
Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,648 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!